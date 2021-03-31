How to complete Agent Jones Jump 42 – Investigate an anomaly near Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite

The fourth anomaly that players need to investigate to get a new style for the Agent Jones skin will unlock at level 60 of the Battle Pass. When they hit that mark, they will be prompted to investigate an anomaly at Stealthy Stronghold. This is a name located that can be found in the northwest corner of the map.

When they arrive in Stealthy Stronghold, players will need to find a very specific spot in the compound that is home to an energy butterfly. The butterfly is easy to spot, the white energy easily standing out among the brown and green of the jungle.

Walking up to the creature will cause it to move, and players will need to follow it from spot to spot, throughout the jungle. It will eventually come to a stop and disappear into the ground. When it does, a mound of dirty will appear that players can hit with their harvesting tool.

Doing so will reveal the anomaly, and complete this quest, giving them access to a new style for the Agent Jones skin. This is certainly the easiest step in the season-long quest so far, as long as you know where to go to find the butterfly. You can find the exact location marked by the player icon on the map above.

There is just one more step left to take in the quest for Jonesy variant skins in Season 6, and we will be tracking all the quests to get them to help you out.

