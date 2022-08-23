How to complete Ahoy and Aweigh in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Ahoy and Aweigh is the first quest for Season of Plunder in Destiny 2. This pirate-themed season involves favorite fan characters such as Mithrax, Drifter, and the Spider. Eramis has broken free of her Stasis prison from the end of the Beyond Light campaign, and the Vanguard forms a crew to fight her and the House of Salvation off. This guide will explain how to complete the Ahoy and Aweigh quest in Destiny 2.

Ahoy and Aweigh Quest Steps in Destiny 2

To complete this mission, you must own Season 18: Season of Plunder for Destiny 2. Once you have this season pass, you will be thrown into a mission on Europa. Follow the objective markers while fighting your way through Fallen enemies. You will discover that Eramis has escaped her prison, and you will be transported to the Eliksni Quarter. Here you will have to meet Spider. After a short dialogue with him and Mithrax’s daughter, Eido, you will gain the Ahoy and Aweigh quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After obtaining the quest, you must access the Destinations tab. Click on H.E.L.M and enter the Ketchcrash Offensive playlist. This is a six-player seasonal activity that features matchmaking on the default difficulty. Select this node to begin the first step of this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This seasonal activity will have you and a fireteam running and gunning through Spiders Ketch and fighting against a member of Eramis’s pirate crew. Follow each quest objective room to room and clear out enemies. As you make your way through the ship, you will then be able to take the fight to your enemies Ketch instead. after boarding the enemy vessel, continue fighting with your group until you reach the final boss encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Aye-1 Privateer is a Fallen Shank who will be guarded by a swarm of Servitors and sniper Shanks. Use the rally flag before the fight to stock up on ammo and refill your super meter. After the battle is complete, you must claim your plunder on the ship’s bridge. Completing the Ketchcrash step of this quest will grant you a new Legendary Stasis Shotgun, No Reprieve.

After you grab your loot, use the Destinations tab and return to H.E.L.M. Interact with the Astral Seas Star Chart to converse with Mithrax. After he speaks with you, the Ahoy and Aweigh quest will be complete.