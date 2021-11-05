How to complete all Counter Measures challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer mode will pit you against other players in online matches to choose to participate in various unique games. There are several career challenges you can complete online, one of them being the Counter Measures challenges. Here’s what you need to do to complete all of those challenges and their various tiers.

The Counter Measures challenge comes with six individual tasks, each with three tiers. These are all of the tasks and rewards for completing these challenges.

Destroy an Enemy Field Upgrade – These field upgrades consist of an enemy’s supply box, the Goliath, field Mic, deployable cover, the jammer, and the tactical insertion. 5 Times – 1,000 XP 20 Times – 1,500 XP 50 Times – Masterplans Calling Card, 2,500 XP

Destroy an Enemy Lethal Killstreak – The lethal killstreak consists of the Guard Dog, Deathmachine, Flamenaut, or Attack Dogs. 5 Times – 1,000 XP 10 Times – 1,500 XP 25 Times – Peep Hole Calling Card, 2,500 XP

Kill an Enemy While at Low Health – You’ll need to take several hits yourself, likely right before you die, and taking out the enemy before they eliminate you. You won’t want to be a sniper and attempt this challenge. 5 Times – 1,000 XP 15 Times – 1,500 XP 30 Times – Glass Jaw Calling Card, 2,500 XP

Kill an Enemy while they have a Spy Plane Active – This one is extremely random because you’ll need to wait until you hear a notification where an enemy spy plane is in the air. Once you hear this, you’ll need to go after as many enemies as you can, hoping you get the one who activated it. 5 Times – 1,000 XP 15 Times – 1,500 XP 30 Times – Air Angel Calling Card, 2,500 XP

Destroy and Enemy Mine of C4 – The enemy mines and C4 are difficult to locate. You’ll need to keep your eyes on the ground for this one. You’ll also want the Engineer perk to make this a lot easier. 3 Times – 1,000 XP 8 Times – 1,500 XP 15 Times – Good Boy Calling Card, 2,500

Destroy an Enemy Killstreak – This is slightly different than the Lethal Enemy Killstreak. You’ll want to look for the Spy Plane and Counter Spy Plane, which you can find in the air. 5 Times – 1,000 XP 15 Times – 1,500 XP 30 Times – Death Spiral Calling Card, 2,500 XP



You can complete all of these tasks in any order you want, but you start the beginning of each challenge. After you complete first the tier, you unlock the next one. Once you’ve completed all of these challenges, you’ll complete the Counter Measures challenge and earn 10,000 XP and the Watery Grave Calling Card.