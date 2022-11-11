In Midgard, raiders attempt to survive the brutal winter in God of War Ragnarok. These raiders are desperate to fight against nearly anyone they come across, and they go to great lengths to ensure they can make it through the winter. A particular raider tribe, the Kols, notably consumes wolves to survive, and Kratos intends to ensure they harm no more of these creatures i nthe Animal Instincts quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Animal Instincts in God of War Ragnarok.

All Kol Raider camp locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are four Kol Raider camps that you can find in Midgard. You will start the Animal Instincts quest by visiting any of them once. We started our journey at the Kol Raider camp on the northwest side of the Lake of Nine. You can reach this location by sled and climb up to battle the raiders.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Kol Raider camp is easier to reach in the south part of the Lake of Nine. You can travel southeast of the current camp and find it among the cliffs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Kol Raider camp is at the center of the Lake of Nine. You can find it underneath Tyr’s travel table, what you used to travel the nine realms in the first game. You can approach the north or south side of the building and enter the bottom, with raiders occupying the center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Kol Raider camp will be on the northeast part of the Lake of Nine. You want to ensure you take the path to the downward part of the lake and not go up toward King’s Grave. The Kol Raider camp will be underneath the pathway. You will need to defeat the typical raiders you encountered from the previous camps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The clan’s chieftain will arrive after defeating the final raiders, Oluf Nautson. You must defeat him to complete the quest. He battles similar to the other chieftains you’ve encountered throughout the game. After you defeat him, you will have completed the Animal Instinct quest.