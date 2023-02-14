The side quests of Hogwarts Legacy will have you exploring the vast world, finding many mysterious items, and dealing with plenty of dark wizards. Birds of a Feather is one of the many quests you can discover in the game and it comes from Marianne Moffett. She is concerned that poachers will kidnap an albino Diricawl named Gwyneira and she would like you to rescue the poor creature. This guide will show you how to complete Birds of a Feather in Hogwarts Legacy.

Birds of a Feather walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can find this side quest, you will need to progress far enough in the game to complete the first trial and learn how to catch and care for beasts. After this, make your way to the southern portion of the map called Marunweem Lake. There is a hamlet to the south of the lake called Marunweem. You can find Marianne Moffett in the center of this hamlet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Marianne and she will tell you about the albino Diricawl that has taken up residency at a nearby Diricawl Den and ask that you rescue it so that the poachers won’t go after it. This Diricawl’s name is Gwyneira. After talking to Marianne, make your way to the den. It is located to the west of Marunweem along the cliffs overlooking the ocean. You will be able to recognize the den thanks to the large fallen tree trunk and single tree on the cliffside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be prepared to capture the Diricawl by prepping your Nab-Sack and getting a few spells ready. Diricawls can disappear pretty quickly so you will want either the Arresto Momentum or Levioso spells equipped. Walk up to the den and locate Gwyneira. You can easily spot her thanks to her bright white feathers. Use one of the spells on her and then use the Nab-Sack. This should allow you to catch her easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have caught Gwyneira, take her back to Marianne. During the ending conversation, you can choose to keep Gwyneira or give her to Marianne. If you choose to keep her, Marianne will be rather cross with you and complain that she cannot finish her fashion designs now.