Not every Vanir in God of War Ragnarok died when the Einherjar invaded. Some of them survived, and to do this, they had to seek out Seidr magic, some of the most damaging magic available. When they used it for too long, it corrupted them, turning them into Reavers and plaguing the land they once protected. In Conscience for the Dead, Kratos is asked to purge them from these lands, hoping to clean up the mess they made. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Conscience for the Dead in God of War Ragnarok.

All Conscience for the Dead steps in God of War Ragnarok

You can acquire this quest from the spirit at the Cliffside Ruins. She will inform you of what’s happened and where you can find the corrupted Vanir. They will be further south of the River Delta. You must move the large stones blocking your pathway to the south if you have not already. To do this, go to the second level of the Cliffside Ruins and the center. You can burn the brambles using Sigil Arrows and the Blades of Chaos to lower the gold chain and reach the top. You can interact with a glyph to bypass the rocks and continue your way south when you get up there.

Before you reach the Goddess Falls, take a left and head through this pathway. This will take you to The Veiled Passage, and you need to go far into the back. You can climb a cliff on the left side, and the Reavers will be on the second level. You will need to dispatch them all to complete the quest. After you’ve cleared them out, return to the spirit at the CLiffside Ruins, and report to them that the task is done.