Ancient magic and secrets are scattered all through Hogwarts Legacy and it is up to you to find them all. While some of these secrets are little easter eggs, others are quests that you must undertake that require you to delve deep into dungeons and caves. The Cursed Tomb Treasure side quest will have you hunting down treasure in an ancient tomb but only if you can find the map. This guide will show you how to complete Cursed Tomb Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to start Cursed Tomb Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

Cursed Tomb Treasure is one of those odd side quests that isn’t given to you by a person. Instead, you start the quest by finding a map in the southern portion of the map past where the Poidsear Coast is. Keep going south along the western coastline and you will find a massive manor next to the West Manor Cape Floo Flame fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have found the manor, look for the mausoleum with the statue of a dark wizard on it. Ignite the bowl at the base of the statue with either of your fire spells and the statue will spin. Hop onto the platform that appears and you will get spun into the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defeat the enemies inside and you will find the map sitting in the corner of the room that you used the statue to get into.

Cursed Tomb Treasure walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

The side quest begins once you’ve gotten your hands on the map. This map may seem a bit cryptic but it points to an area that isn’t extremely far away and that you would’ve passed to reach this area. You are looking for the Tomb of Treachery. The tomb can be found to the north along the water that runs past Poidsear Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the tomb and progress through it. Take the occasional side path if you want to get your hands on some extra treasure. When you reach the room with the coffin, take the left path and you will come across a room with a moth door. To complete this puzzle, you must bring all of the moths to the door just like the moth mirrors found throughout the game. You can find the moths in the following places:

In the right chamber, trapped behind a web.

In the right chamber, roaming freely.

In the left chamber, use Wingardium Leviosa on the box in the corner to climb up on the ledge and retrieve the moth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After getting through the door, you will be in a room with a series of tablets on the ground. Refer back to the map for this and use the Flipendo spell to flip the tiles over and match how they appear on the map. Once this is done, a chest will rise out of the center so you can get your treasure and complete the quest.