The Defend Your Valour quest in God of War Ragnarok is a quest you can find after completing the game. It’s a quest where you will need to track down the Queen of the Valkyries; the one Odin appointed following Kratos bringing the previously corrupted ones from 2018’s God of War. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Defend Your Valour in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find Gna

You will be able to find Gna in The Crucible. She will be an opponent you can battle against when you reach the end of the game. When you arrive at the Crucible, you will crawl underneath a pillar, and then there will be a battle arena that you can reach using your Blades of Chaos. On the other side, Gna will appear, and you can choose to battle against her anytime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to beat Gna

Gna is a powerful Valkryie and easily one of the most challenging bosses in God of War Ragnarok. We recommend bringing a resurrection stone with you before engaging her in combat. Then, when you start the battle, she will immediately dash backward from her position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gna has several attacks that she’s going to use throughout her moveset. Some of them are smaller attacks, such as using her wings to attack you twice, once from each side, and ends this flourish with a rapid spin attack using her wings that you can block through. She also uses a smaller attack with small blades in her hands to cut through you that follow the same pattern, followed by a heavy unblockable attack. You can parry one of the smaller ones, but you must dodge the unblockable attack, where she jumps back and throws ranged weapons at you.

Every so often, she will also use an unblockable attack that summons Bifrost down. It will vary from being in a singular line or will arrive right at your position, forcing you to dodge immediately.

Another more difficult-to-dodge move is an unblockable attack that Gna uses where she will jump into the air and land on Kratos. An animation attack will occur if she hits you, but you can dodge it by going to the left or right of your current position. Gna will attempt to land this three times in a row before she becomes vulnerable, giving you an opening to begin hitting her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is another ranged attack that Gna uses where an unblockable sphere will appear around her, and she tosses Bifrost at you. She will throw one from her right side and then the left, both must be dodged.

There are two attacks that Gna does that require you to use Freya’s arrows. One is where Gna goes up into the air, and she summons a Soundstone boulder, attempting to throw it at you. If you use a Sonic Arrow before it hits you, the boulder will explode, bringing Gna down to the ground. The other is a fire attack Gna uses with her sword, and if you can fire a Sigil Arrow at her before she throws it, the fire will explode, giving you another opening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gna also has two blue ring moves. One is a defensive one where she brings her wings in front of her, protecting herself from your attacks for a brief time. The other is a massive AoE attack, where she floats above the ground for a few seconds before slamming down, stunning you if you get hit. Both of these can be broken by double-tapping the R1 button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gna’s moveset will not change throughout the encounter. Because she is one of the toughest bosses in God of War Ragnarok, we highly recommend making sure you have at least a gear score of 9 or higher. This means unlocking all the Frozen Flames, Chaos Flames, and Gale Force resources, along with fully upgrading your armor and weapon attachments, which you can do by exploring the various realms in the game or by working your way through the Crucible. Upon defeating Gna, a cutscene will play.