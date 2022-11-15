There are several side quests for you to complete while playing God of War Ragnarok. The Across the Realms quest will have you roaming the many locations in search of several ingredients. You can find distinct sigils that make it easier to find them, but narrowing down those areas can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Across the Realms quest in God of War Ragnarok.

All Across the Realm ingredient locations

You can start this quest by finding a notebook in Midgard, specifically at the Eternal Campfire. The notebook will be on the ground, next to the bench and the fire. Once you pick it up, you can find the four ingredients to complete the recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bantam Melon location

For this ingredient, Bantam Melon, you will need to travel to Vanaheim, to The Crater. You can unlock this location by completing Scent of Survival and unlocking this region. From here, proceed to the south into The Jungle, and bring down the dam, returning the water to the valley. You can now access The Sinkholes, a location on the east side of The Crater, and the ingredient will be close to a Mystical Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elven Cap location

For the Elven Cap ingredient, you will need to make your way to Alfheim and into the Forbidden Sands. You can reach the Forbidden Sands location by using the glyph at the northwest side of The Barrens. Proceed through the canyon, and make your way to the other side. The ingredient will be on the southwest side of The Forbidden Sands, behind a fallen pillar, and next to a Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nordic Gourd location

The first ingredient won’t be too far away, the Nordic Gourd. You can find it near the Eternal Campfire, which will have a similar symbol on the front of the notebook you discovered not too far away. The other ingredients will be at different locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Prongfruit location

You can find this one in Svartalfheim. It will be at the forge. You’ll want to take the minecart from Durlin’s office and reach the mountain. When you’re at the top, make your way as if you’re going to visit the forge, and there will be another symbol on the wall next to the Nornir Chest. The ingredient will be on the ground, closer to the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After discovering all four ingredients, bring them back to the campfire in Midgard, where you initially found the notebook. Then, you can place them inside the cauldron, and Mimir will finish the story.