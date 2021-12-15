How to complete Fateful Spin in Destiny 2

In celebration of Bungie’s 30th anniversary, the developer introduced a whole new mode to Destiny 2: Dares of Eternity. The mode pits you and five others against various enemies from across the paraverse, and you’ll have to fight them all to complete the Fateful Spin triumph — one of the game’s 30th-anniversary triumphs. Here’s how to complete the Fateful Spin triumph in Destiny 2.

This triumph calls for you to complete each of the Wheel of Adversity’s challenges in Dares of Eternity while playing on Legend difficulty. You cannot get this triumph by running the mode on normal. As such, make sure you and your fireteam are all well-stocked with high-quality gear prior to jumping into this mode. Each challenge is specific to one type of enemy. Every challenge, alongside its associated enemy type, is listed below:

Defuse mines (Fallen)

Shatter crystals (Hive)

Defeat Minotaurs (Vex)

Defeat Commanders (Cabal)

Destroy the Blight (Taken)

You’ll spin the Wheel of Adversity twice during any given Dares run; once in the Valley, once in the Vault. This means you could potentially knock out two challenges per run, but the chances of getting a new challenge on every spin are rather slim. Unfortunately, there’s no way to game the Wheel of Adversity, meaning you’ll just have to keep playing Dares of Eternity until you eventually complete every challenge.

Thankfully, there are a ton of rewards to be reaped from Dares of Eternity. Strange Coins, treasure keys, and 30th-anniversary loot can all be acquired through this mode, making it an incredibly worthwhile activity to sink your teeth into.