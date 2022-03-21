How to complete Forging Bonds in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Forging Bonds is the main quest you’ll take after completing The Masters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. It focuses on Sindri’s funeral, and the actions Havi takes to try to gain a new ally. This guide explains how to complete it, so you don’t get stuck unnecessarily.

Where to find Sindri’s tools

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first task to complete is finding Sindri’s tools. He was a Dwarf who loved to climb, and that becomes important after following the quest marker. When you reach the marked location, you’ll see a large tree. You need to use the Power of the Raven to fly and land on the next in that tree. Sindri’s tools are in the nest, so bring them back to the funeral once you’ve got them.

How to light the torches

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your next task is lighting the torches at the funeral. You can do this using either a torch from your inventory, which you can pull out from the same menu used to activate a raid, or you can fight flaming arrows at each torch. Use the candles on the table to light your arrows. After that, watch the cutscene to see Havi try to convince Brokkr to help him and complete the quest.