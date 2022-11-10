Freyr had an impact on the Elves in Alfheim throughout his several visits in God of War Ragnarok. They built a shrine for him in The Forbidden Deserts, back when the two sides attempted to work together when they were peaceful. Although that time has long gone, these statues and historical sites remain. You can find Freyr’s stature in The Forbidden Desert, and there’s a quest associated with it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Freyr’s Gift in God of War Ragnarok.

All Freyr’s Gift tasks in God of War Ragnarok

You can find Freyr’s statue on the northwest side of The Forbidden Deserts, which is only accessible after you clear the Vanaheim region and upgrade your chisel. You can return to this area at any time to complete this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You first need to make your way to the right side of the monument and destroy the Dark Elf hive protecting the right area. This will open up this section for you to explore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the way unblocked, go down below and grab the light crystal on the right side. Bring it back to where you were previously, slot it into the side, creating a large beam of light up to the statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, return to the middle area, remove the light crystal from the left side, and set it down everywhere. This will reveal a Twilight Stone underneath the light bridge, and you can use it to break the thick hive material, allowing you to explore the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the center again, and on the right side is hive material sensitive to sound. Use a Sonic Arrow on it to cause it to open up, and cut through the hive material to drop a light crystal on the other side. Bring the light crystal that falls to the left side, and you will complete the light up to the statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way down the lit-up crystals at the center of the area, and you will have completed the quest.