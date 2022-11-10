What do the glowing bugs do in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is a new adventure in the series, allowing players to further explore the Norse pantheon as Kratos and his son, Atreus, attempt to survive the harsh cold of Fimbulwinter. The game is even bigger than the previous one, and there are plenty of collectibles that you can find while exploring the game. Some players are curious about the glowing bugs on the side of the walls. Here’s what you need to know about the glowing bugs in God of War Ragnarok.

What can you do with the glowing bugs in God of War Ragnarok?

We can confirm that the glowing bugs and creatures you might find while exploring God of War Ragnarok are there to add different aesthetics to the game. They are not a collectible, and as far as we can tell, they are not secret places in the game by the developers. The glowing bugs you encounter are simply adding more to your world rather than having you merely searching through dark places.

Not only will you encounter glowing bugs on the map, but there will be glowing lizards in Alfheim and even small reptiles that are flying insects tha appear while you’re exploring Vanaheim. These creatures are merely there in the background. We don’t recommend thinking too hard about them; they’re not something you want to push forward on too much. The best thing for you to do is to focus on the collectibles that you can see while bringing up the map, such as Odin’s Ravens, the locations of Legendary and Nornir chests, or even rare enemies, such as the Berserker Gravestones that you encounter as you go further in the story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless, don’t worry about the glowing bugs or other creatures too much. You’re not missing anything while playing God of War Ragnarok.