How to complete Pirate Hideout: The Sharpshooter in Destiny 2

The Sharpshooter Iriks is the second target as you take on the Pirate Hideouts hoarding Darkness relics for Eramis and her master, the Witness. During the mission, Eido mentions Iriks is a deadly marksman, and he spends the beginning of the encounter taking potshots showcasing this fact. Facing him directly will see you fighting other sniper-type enemies as you try to take down the Sharpshooter and claim the treasure he stole.

How to beat Pirate Hideout: The Sharpshooter in Destiny 2

Like the Brute Pirate Hideout, the Sharpshooter activity is quick and brutal. It shouldn’t take more than ten minutes to complete but be prepared for constant onslaughts of enemies and see Iriks throw a few obstacles in your path.

Enter Iriks, the Sharpshooter’s Hideout, Open the Door

After you load into the encounter, hop across the rocks until you reach a snow-covered area with several Fallen enemies wandering about. You won’t be able to progress until you’ve defeated all of them. Thankfully, all you’ll face here are Dregs and a few sniper Vandals.

Once you’ve cleared this first area, approach the door and Use the Skeleton Key when prompted.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Locate Iriks

Past the door is an icy cavern filled with Fallen enemies. There is a long ramp running along the left side of the room as you enter, and you’ll be making your way up to progress. Iriks stands at an overlook with full visibility of the room, taking shots as he can. Make your way up the ramp until you reach another door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond the second door is a smaller room with a few more Fallen to clear and another door at the back. Head through and around the corner to reach the chamber where Iriks waits.

Take Down the Sharpshooter

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first reach the room with Iriks, you should take a moment to pick up the Heavy Ammo box that spawns. It will refill all your weapons, making the fight that much easier. Iriks summons three red-bar Sniper Shanks as soon as you enter, and he’ll be immune until they’re defeated. Sniper Shanks do tons of damage if left alone, so destroying them quickly is always a viable strategy.

Once you’ve dealt with the Sniper Shanks, Iriks will be vulnerable. Focus all your damage on him with whatever you have available. He has a lot of health and can dish out plenty of damage, so use your best weapons and abilities generously. When Iriks loses a third of his health, he’ll go immune again, and three more Sniper Shanks will spawn. Destroy them to drop his shield, do damage, and repeat once he loses another third.

Claim the Relic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after Iriks falls, the purple shield around the Relic will drop, letting you claim it. Return to the H.E.L.M. to place it once you hear the end-of-quest dialog.