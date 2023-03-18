Diablo IV will have you going through several quests, during which you will be assigned different tasks. Some of these quests are easy to complete, while others will have you scratching your head. As for the Secret of the Spring quest, it belongs to the latter group. This is because a lot of players are currently confused about how to progress in it. If you’re one of them, don’t worry, as we are going to talk about how to complete Secret of the Spring in Diablo IV.

How to complete Diablo IV Secret of the Spring quest

The Secret of the Spring in Diablo IV is easily one of the quickest quests to complete. It may seem complicated at first, but it isn’t. In fact, it will take you around a minute to finish it.

The Secret of the Spring quest will not begin on its own. Instead, you need to find a note first. While exploring the Kylsik Plateau, you will pick up a Discarded Note. The text on the note reads, “Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.” After you read it, the quest will begin. While the game does not provide you with any instructions on how to complete it, the note gives out a hint.

The keyword in the text is “patience.” Now, the game isn’t asking you to just sit and wait. Instead, it is telling you to use the Wait emote. First, you need to head over to the blue circle on the map and find the hot spring.

Keep in mind that there will be enemies nearby, so make sure you clear them out first. After getting rid of them, go near the spring, and use the Wait emote. You can then pick up the Buried Treasure that appears on the ground.