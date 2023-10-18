How To Complete Summons Of The Deathless In Diablo 4 (Full Guide)

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is here, and players can enjoy the new content and seasonal story involving vampires and other bloodthirsty creatures. However, early in the questline, you’ll get to a quest called Summons Of The Deathless, which can be confusing and cause some newer players a bit of uncertainty on what to do.

To make sure you can progress and enjoy all the seasonal offerings, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on how to progress and complete the Summons Of The Deathless quest in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

How to Progress Summons of the Deathless in Diablo 4

After completing the first few quests of the seasonal storyline, these being Blood Money and The Hunter’s Chase, you will find yourself with no real direction on what to do next in the quest line. What you need to do is complete six tasks found in chapter one of the Seasonal Journey. This will mean you stop doing specific story quests and instead turn your attention to tasks that will progress the Seasonal Journey and your Battle Pass.

Chapter 1 has eight objectives, but to complete and advance your Seasonal Journey, you only need to finish six of them. You can check your progress in the Seasonal Journey by opening the Battle Pass screen, which can be found by opening the map and clicking the Season tab at the left of the available options. Or, you can press U on your keyboard.

The objectives in Chapter 1 are as follows:

The Crimson Garden – Collect 10 Reddamine, found in Dry Steppes

– Collect 10 Reddamine, found in Dry Steppes Kind Stranger – Complete 3 Priority or Side Quests

– Complete 3 Priority or Side Quests What Lurks Below – Complete a Cellar

– Complete a Cellar Waste Not – Salvage 7 Common items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

– Salvage 7 Common items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Across the Golden Wastes – Complete 2 Dungeons in Dry Steppes

– Complete 2 Dungeons in Dry Steppes Trouble in the Wilds – Complete a World Event

– Complete a World Event Contract Forged – Equip a piece of Pact Armor, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Equip a piece of Pact Armor, available after completing or skipping the Campaign A Drop of Blood – Activate a Vampiric Power, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

By completing six of these tasks, you will then be prompted in the seasonal questline to head to the Tomb of Hallows, where you can continue progressing the questline. You will also earn the Chapter rewards, which include Greater Favor, the First Journey Cache, the Wanton Rupture Aspect, Raw Might Aspect, Aspect of the Long Shadow, Aspect of Artful Initiative, and the Battle Caster’s Aspect.