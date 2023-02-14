There are plenty of side quests that you will find as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy with most of them being given to you by your fellow students. One such quest is Spot Removal and it is given to you by Sacharissa. She is trying to help hide some pimples and needs to collect some Bubotubers. Unfortunately, she doesn’t want to do it herself and would rather pay you to collect them for her. This guide will show you how to complete Spot Removal in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spot Removal walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Spot Removal is one of the many side quests you can find throughout the game. Before you can obtain this quest, you will need to progress far enough into the game to complete the second trial. During this time, the season will change to winter and you will get plenty of new side activities like the ‘Beeting’ a Curse side quest. Sacharissa is not found around Hogwarts and is instead found in Hogsmeade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to Hogsmeade and travel north to where the Dogweed and Deathcap store is. Sacharissa can be found waiting out front for you. Talk to her and she will ask you to collect Bubotubers for her from the Forbidden Forest. You will need to collect five of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A large search area will appear on your map to the west of where the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame fast travel point is. Once inside the search area, you can use Revelio to track the Bubotubers down. They can be found in the following areas:

Two can be found inside the Troll Lair in the area – one in the back of the lair and one near the entrance.

One can be found in the woods to the left of the entrance to the Troll Lair.

One can be found in the woods near where the poachers are fighting the troll.

One can be found along the pathway that runs next to the poacher camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected all of the Bubotubers needed for the quest, return to Sacharissa outside of the Dogweed and Deathcap store. Don’t be afraid to ask for a higher price since a troll was involved. This will complete the quest.