Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests for you to complete and residents for you to help. Wall-E is one of the many residents that inhabit Dreamlight Valley and he needs you to help him figure out what the latest memory you have discovered means. Wall-E, Buzz, and Merlin used to watch the stars together in The Astronomy Club along with an unknown individual. Help Wall-E remember the past once more. This guide will show you how to complete The Astronomy Club quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Astronomy Club quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wall-E’s quests usually come after you have found a memory of some sort while exploring the valley and this quest is no different. After discovering the memory of Wall-E and the rest of the group watching the stars, talk to Wall-E to start The Astronomy Club quest. The first step is to listen to Wall-E and Merlin talk. Afterward, talk to Wall-E and you will get tasked with collecting a few items:

9 Black Passion Lillies

12 Softwood

Softwood can be found all over the valley and is a medium-colored wood. This wood mostly appears in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Black Passion Lillies are found in the Frosted Heights biome. It may take a while for you to collect nine of them since the spawn times are pretty slow. You can speed things up by picking all of the flowers but it will take around 10 minutes for them to respawn.

Once you have collected the items, you will have to craft a few things:

3 Ink Vials

3 Papers

3 Astronomy Club Invitations

The Ink Vials are made using the Black Passion Lillies that you obtained and the Paper is made using Softwood. Once you have made both, you can combine them to create the Astronomy Club Invitations. Bring the invitations to Wall-E and you will get tasked with crafting a Telescope since the old one is broken. You will need the following items:

4 Iron Ingot

2 Gold Ingot

5 Glass

6 Tinkering Parts

Iron Ore can be obtained from Rock Spots in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Gold Ore can be obtained from Rock Spots in the Sunlit Plateau and the Frosted Heights. These can then be used at a workbench to make Iron Ingots and Gold ingots. Glass is made from sand at a workbench. Finally, Tinkering Parts are made using Iron Ingot. Once the telescope is built, bring it to Wall-E. Place the telescope in your town and then take a picture of the Astronomy Club to finish the quest.