Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event has begun. There are a handful of rewards and cosmetics for you to earn during the event, and if you complete enough of the challenges, you can earn the Ice Queen skin for Brigitte, adding another festive cosmetic to your collection. The Block of Ice challenge is one of them, and you will need to act fast to ensure you complete it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Block of Ice challenge in Overwatch 2.

How to do the Block of Ice challenge in Overwatch 2

The Block of Ice challenge requires you to play in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. This is one of the special game modes available during the Winter Wonderland 2022 event. You can find it under the Arcade category in the Winter Brawl section. When you’re ready, jump into this match where you will be playing Mei and have a limited number of shots. The game mode is similar to the Snowball Deathmatch, only this one is team-based.

Related: How to complete the Caught a Cold challenge in Overwatch 2

In Mei’s Snowball Offensive, you will need to wait for a Mei opponent to attempt to hit you with their snowballs. Before they do, you will need to activate your Cryo-Freeze or Ice Wall ability, catching the snowball and protecting yourself from their attack. How you go about this will vary, but it boils down to timing and ensuring you catch the snowball with one of these abilities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Given the number of Meis you’ll be fighting against, you can catch multiple snowballs. Depending on how good you are with these abilities, it might be better to focus on using the Ice Wall and then Cryo-Freeze. Both of these abilities have long timers that give you plenty of wiggle room. The difficulty in completing this challenge comes from surviving the game mode. You only have one life. You are eliminated once you are out. Play carefully, and you’ll eventually finish the objective.