After completing your first wave of White Lotus mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the second tier of missions become available, and you can start working on them, including Breck Check. This multipart mission will take you between the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps. You’ll want to be careful to complete this mission because it is easy to mess up and have to start over. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Break Check mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

All Break Check mission tasks and how to complete them in DMZ

There are three primary tasks you need to complete for Break Check. You need to locate the car crash site near the observatory, find the hard drive and extract it, and then drop the hard drive in the Waterways dead drop. Again, this occurs in two different maps.

Where to find the car crash site near the observatory

This is part of the mission where you need to load into Al Mazrah. Your goal is to head toward the center of the map and make your way to Zaya Observatory, the location referenced in this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head there, and then go to the south part of the location, on a dirt road, where you’ll find a crashed car.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Being at this location updates your quest, and the next step is finding a hard drive.

How to find and extract the hard drive near the crash site

The hard drive will be on the ground, next to the car crash. You need to take this item with you and make room for it in your backpack. The item can’t go with you if you don’t have room. After you have the hard drive, the next step is to survive the DMZ match and make it an extraction point. If you don’t make it with the hard drive, you’ll need to return to the car crash and try again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find the Waterways dead drop

After you’ve extracted the hard drive, equip it in your inventory before starting the Ashika Island. The Waterways is a location on the south side of the map, close to Port Ashika. You need to go to the center of the site and head down the center. There will be multiple heavily armored enemies in this area, so proceed with caution.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, remain on the right side of the tunnels and for the trash can in this area. This will be the dead drop; you can complete the mission after the hard drive goes inside.