What are Sea Treasures Tokens in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 has delivered the fan-favorite Resurgence mode and its brand new Ashika Island map. Aside from its locations, you will likely run into a strange item known as a Sea Treasures Token from loot crates. It is never explained what the tiny coin can do, though it turns out they can lead to free killstreaks and high-rarity gear. Here’s how to use a Sea Treasures Token for Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.0.

What does a Sea Treasures Token do in Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence mode?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea Treasure Tokens are a secret currency that can only be spent at arcade machines inside any and all Ashika Island gas stations. As shown below, those with a token in their backpack can simply interact with the machine for it to shoot out anything from killstreaks, field upgrades, and weapons. Better yet, those with multiple Sea Treasure Tokens can spend all of them in a single match — so expect to have an impressive loadout in return.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, if you are seeking out a gas station on Ashika, you can simply pull up and zoom into your tac map to find locations marked with gas pump markers. Once inside, the arcade machine should be at the center of the location and will be glowing blue after you step in front of it.

While traveling Ashika Island, it is also worth completing challenges for the ongoing Path of the Ronin Event. Those who finish all seven of its challenges will be rewarded the long-range and extremely quiet Crossbow weapon — though, its tasks are not easy. For instance, players must use the new Restore Honor feature at least five times, so be sure to put those killstreaks from Sea Treasures Tokens to good use.