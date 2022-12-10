Another challenge has arrived in BitLife called the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Challenge. With this Challenge, you will be expected to operate as a panhandler, working on the streets to make money. You need to complete a handful of tasks to finish this Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Challenge in BitLife.

All Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Challenge tasks in BitLife

There are five tasks you will need to do for the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Challenge. They all center around panhandling and hustling people on the street.

Panhandling five times on various streets

Busk five times on multiple streets

Scam 25 people

Emigrate five times

Earn $1,000,000 from hustle profits

You will need to unlock the Street Hustler role underneath the Special Careers page. This is an exclusive one that does require a Job Pack purchase. If you don’t have this, you will need to buy it. Once you become a Street Hustler, you will have the option to panhandle multiple times from various streets. You can change the street you’re working on through the options menu of your Street Hustle job page, pick out a location you want to go and work your magic by panhandling, busking, and scamming people.

Eventually, you will need to emigrate. You can do this underneath the Activities menu, and there will be an option where you can choose to move to another country. You will have several options available to you. We do recommend having enough money to go through this process.

Finally, your Hustle Profits will need at least $1,000,000. This will happen by remaining with the Street Hustler career, improving your skills, and moving around to various streets. You don’t want to stay at a single location for too long.

Once you’ve done all this, the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Challenge will finish, and you can earn an exclusive appearance item for your characters.