How to complete the Celestial Companion achievement in Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year event

There are plenty of achievements up for completion during the Lunar New Year event in Guild Wars 2. From lighting a bunch of Firecrackers around the Crown Pavilion to completing rounds of the Celestial Challenge to earn yourself some great rewards. All of them are thematic and entertaining. Completing them allows you to gain some nice loot and some Achievement Points, which can be very useful in the long run. The Celestial Companion quest is perhaps the simplest but also the most frustrating of these achievements, and this is how to complete it.

Great Lucky back items

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the quest, you must Soulbind a Great Lucky back item during the period of the Lunar New Year festival. You first need to acquire a Great Lucky back item to do this. They are loot found in the following items from the Lunar New Year event:

Divine Lucky Envelope.

Dragon Ball Champion’s Divine Lucky Envelope.

Little Lucky Envelope.

Lucky Red Bag.

The Evon Gnashblade Lucky Envelope.

To get these, you need to participate in the various events of the Lunar New Year, such as races or purchasing the envelopes directly. The main issue lies in the relatively low drop rate, which means that players may have to open a lot of envelopes before they get any of the back items.

Black Lion Trading Post

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also bypass the whole ordeal of farming up Lucky Envelopes and straight-up purchase one from the Black Lion Trading Post. The prices can be a little steep for some players, but if you don’t have the time or energy to waste, this could be the option for you. The items you can purchase to complete the achievement are as follows:

Lucky Great Dog Lantern: Around 7 gold.

Lucky Great Monkey Lantern: Around 9 gold and 30 silver.

Lucky Great Ram Lantern: Around 16 gold and 20 silver.

Lucky Rooster Lantern: Around 7 gold and 50 silver.

Lucky Great Boar Lantern: Around 6 gold and 90 silver.

Lucky Great Rat Lantern: Around 7 gold and 20 silver.

Lucky Great Ox Lantern: Around 6 gold and 57 silver.

Lucky Great Tiger Lantern: Around 5 gold and 50 silver.

Remember, the prices change as demand and supply change. You must also equip the item onto your character once you’ve obtained it and ensure that you approve Soulbinding it.