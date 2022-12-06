There are a lot of quests for you to complete as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each of the residents has their own quest line for you to take part in. For a while, you couldn’t complete Minnie’s final quest. This was changed with the release of the Missions in Uncharted Space update. You can now complete Minnie’s last quest, The Club Renewal. This guide will show you how to complete The Club Renewal quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Club Renewal quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can start Minnie’s final quest, you have a few tasks you need to complete. First, you need to raise her friendship level up to level 10. After that, you need to complete all of her previous quests. Finally, you need to unlock Woody and bring him back to the valley. After all this, you can start The Club Renewal quest. Start by talking to Minnie and she will tell you about the old club that existed in the valley. Afterward, she will task you with finding the old banner in the Glade of Trust.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The banner sticks out and is found near some trees by where the Pillar of Trust is. Once you have found the Banner, talk to Minnie about it and she will ask you to fix it up. To do this, you need to craft the Cheerful Chums Club Banner. This item requires the following materials:

20 Fabric

10 Gold Nuggets

1 Red Dye

The Fabric is easy to obtain by either purchasing it from Kristoff’s Stall or by crafting it out of Cotton. You can get the Gold Nuggets by mining the Rock Spots in the Sunlit Plateau or the Frosted Heights. The Red Dye, on the other hand, requires a few more ingredients to make:

1 Empty Vial

2 Squid

3 Garnets

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Empty Vial can be made using Glass. The Squids can be found in the Glade of Trust. Lastly, the Garnets are found by mining Rock Spots in the Plaza. Once you have all of the items for the Banner, go to a workbench and craft the Cheerful Chums Club banner. Once you have the Banner crafted, go to your house and hang it. Afterward, take a picture of the banner with Anna, Minnie, and Woody to complete the quest. Minnie will reward you with a dress.