In Tower of Fantasy, only a handful of side quests truly reward you for your efforts. Flower in The Memory is one of those. It rewards you with SR relic shards. To complete this side quest, you need to clear out a lot of hyenas in their base, which is very challenging, but the payoff is worth it. Here is how to complete the Flower in The Memory side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Flower in The Memory side quest location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location for this quest is south of Banges Docks. On the southern shores of Banges, you will find the Spacerift: Mt. Woochu, and on the west of it is the location of the quest. If you can’t find the exact location, head to the nearby area and open the map, where the game will mark the quest location.

Flower in The Memory side quest walkthrough

Once you are at the quest mark, talk to Zigg to begin the quest. After starting the quest, you will need to follow Zigg to the Hyenas’ base. On your way, Zigg will tell you a little about his background. Once you reach the base, you will get the objective to remove sentries.

Related: How to complete the Flower Story side quest in Tower of Fantasy

It might seem difficult since the game does not mark any enemies, so you must figure out who the sentries are. The two sentries are the elite hyena soldier and a thug hyena. You can find both of them at the entrance of the base. After defeating them, you will have to follow Zigg again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a bit of following, you will get the objective to clear the front end of the stronghold. This requires you to defeat the four guards on the base’s walls. After that, you will need to finish the last of the stronghold. Now, you need to defeat six more hyenas from the ground. If you have already wiped the base, just go outside the base and return, and the hyenas will respawn.

One of these enemies will be a big robot. You can use ice weapons against him since he is weak to the element, and remember not to use any grievous weapons as he is resistant to that. After defeating them, talk to Zigg, and this will complete the quest. You will get two SSR spacetime rift relic shards, two matrix data pack II, and XP points.