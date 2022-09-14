Relics in Tower of Fantasy are a great way to customize your build to suit your play style. Some relics allow players to zip back and forth across the battlefield while some release a huge explosion to blast back your enemies. The Drone relic works a little bit differently, offering less direct interaction with enemies and instead boosting your own stats. If you’re not sure how to unlock the Drone relic in Tower of Fantasy, here is everything you need to know.

The Drone in Tower of Fantasy – what it does and how to get it

Image via Hotta Studio

Unlike the Lava Bomb relic, the Drone doesn’t directly attack enemies or defend against their attacks. Instead, it provides bonuses to your damage stat while its duration lasts. Later upgrades also grant immunity to status effects and damage reduction against certain types of attacks. It is a helpful companion to have on your side while you’re diving into the ruins that dot the land.

This powerful relic is, unfortunately, one of the most difficult to get your hands on. That is because there are currently no dungeons or bosses that are guaranteed to drop the Drone shards that you need to create the Drone relic. You’ll have to rely on luck and perseverance to get your hands on the 30 Drone shards that you must fuse to create the Drone.

Relic shards can be obtained by opening SSR Relic Boxes, which contain shards for some of the best relics in the game. These boxes can be earned by completing missions like the Bounty Missions, but there is no way of knowing which shards you’ll receive when you open them up. It might take a bit of grinding to earn enough Drone shards to create the relic, especially if you want to upgrade it further to unlock its full potential.