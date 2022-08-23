How to complete The Form of the Danger quest in Destiny 2

The Form of the Danger quest in Destiny 2 is for your Delicate Tomb exotic Fusion Rifle. Upon completing it, you will unlock the weapon’s Exotic Catalyst, giving you the chance to make it even stronger, and bolster its use for you in the game. There are a handful of steps you will need to complete to finish this quest, and it will take some time. This guide covers completing The Form of the Danger quest in Destiny 2.

All steps in The Form of the Danger quest

You will want to make sure you speak with Banshee first to start this quest and grab the Delicate Tomb exotic calayst.

Related: How to complete Expeditions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 1

You will want to get used to weapons similar to the Delicate Tomb. To do this, these two first steps will have you defeating targets using any weapon that uses Special ammo, which means you can use your favorite Fusion Rifle, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Trace Rifles, or Grenade Launchers. After that, you will need to defeat multiple Challenging Combatants, some of the tougher mini-bosses in the game.

Defeat 50 targets with weapons that use Special Ammo

Defeat Challenging Combatants

Step 2

Next, your focus will shift to the Delicate Tomb itself. You will need to defeat an army of enemies using the weapon, which means taking it out with you as often as possible. We recommend taking out easier NPCs and having it as a primary weapon to make it easier to unlock this portion of the quest. The second part of this quest also requires you to complete Playlist activities, which means you will want to work through Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches. You might have a better time using the Delicate Tomb in Vanguard Strikes or Gambit matches.

Defeats with the Delicate Tomb

Playlist activities completed

Step 3

After you’ve done those two steps, the final thing you need to do is return to Banshee-44. You can find them in their typical spot on the Tower. Speak with him, and you will receive your Delicate Tomb exotic catalyst.