There are multiple treasure maps for you to find and complete in God of War Ragnarok. You can find one of these maps while exploring Svartalfheim, the realm of the Dwarves. It’s in a relatively hidden location, which means tracking it down is difficult, along with the contents behind the treasure. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Fruits of Industry treasure map in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the Fruits of Industry treasure map in God of War Ragnarok

The Fruits of Industry is available to pick up in Alberich Hollow. To reach this area, you will need to progress through the main story until you unlock the Draupnir Spear. Once you have the Draupnir Spear, go to Dragon Beach, east of the Bay of Bounty. There will be a wooden platform you can climb on the north side of this beach. Climb up, and throw the spear at the gust of air coming out of the wood. This will give you a platform to jump to the next level, leading you to Alberich Hollow. The treasure map will be on the northernmost side of Alberich Hollow, on the other side of two piles of gold ore.

Related: All Hel Tear locations in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can go into your quest menu to read through the various treasure maps you have in your possession. There will be an image of where you must go to uncover the treasure. Unfortunately, the image does not show a precise location on the map, merely a picture of objects near it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you want to visit is on the west side of the Bay of Bounty, at Modvitnir’s Rig. When you arrive at the site, the item will be close to the base of the structure, where you start at the boat dock. However, there will be a Bergsra guarding this location that you will have to defeat before you can loot the treasure, but you should make short work of them.