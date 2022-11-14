There are six Hel Tears for you to find in God of War Ragnarok. These Hel Tears come about because Atreus released Garm, a giant wolf in Helheim that can tear holes between the realms. He releases multiple waves of the undead, and although some have been closed, you have to locate all of them. Here’s what you need to know about all Hel Tear locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Hel Tears in God of War Ragnarok

There are two Hel Tears you won’t be able to miss. These two occur during the main story. The first will happen at Sindri’s house, which Freya and Atreus were able to close together. The next happens while Kratos and Atreus are in Helheim, and Atreus can close it himself. After completing this story mission, Reunion, you can wander the world, the Hel to Pay quest will be available, and you can work on closing the final four Hel Tears.

Hel Tear location in Alfheim

There will be a Hel Tear in Alfheim. We recommend using the Mystic Gateway closer to the entrance of The Strond on your way to the Tower of Light. Alternatively, you can use the Mystic Gateway closest to the Tower of Light, but you’ll have to do more walking.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel Tear location in Midgard

You can find another Hel Tear in Midgard. It will be at the top of the hill at the Well of Urd location, where Kratos and Freya visited the Norns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel Tear location in Svartalfheim

The next Hel Tear is in Svartalfheim. It will be in the Aurvangar Wetlands region, close to the middle of this area. We recommend using the Mystic Gateway at the start of this area and taking a boat from this location to the center. It will be on the right side of the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel Tear location in Vanaheim

The final Hel Tear is going to be in Vanaheim. You won’t need to travel too far to find this. It will be at the entrance of The Southern Wilds, outside the first Mystic Gateway you used to enter this area with Freya closer to the start of the game.