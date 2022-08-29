Golgoroth is the third encounter in the King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2. This fight features a massive Ogre, Golgoroth, at the center of the arena, where your team will need to stand in a specific position to defeat it while someone keeps Golgoroth’s gaze to prevent the damage team from wiping. Multiple mechanics are happening in this fight, which can be a bit confusing. This guide covers how to complete the Golgoroth encounter in King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2.

How to beat Golgoroth

Before the encounter starts, you will want two teams of three players on either side of the arena, on the top of the platforms. When the battle starts, they will clear enemies on this top area, waiting for a specific Knight to appear. You will want to designate four players on your team to be DPS focused, while two are Tanks. You want one Tank on each platform area, and they will remain in this area for the entire encounter. After you’ve done this, shoot the bubble at the center to start the Golgoroth fight, and you will see plenty of these orbs throughout the battle.

When the orb at the center falls to the ground, Golgoroth will appear. Multiple enemies will appear on both sides of the platform. Each team will want to keep these enemies at bay, and several Wizards will appear at the back. Eventually, a Knight will appear at the doors close to the center, and the first bubble will appear.

Golgoroth Gaze Tank Team

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your team, preferably the tanks, will need to destroy this bubble to create an Aura of Light. Everyone damaging and on DPS duty for Golgoroth will need to stand in it to damage him. They will be aiming for the white area in his stomach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the bubble is broken, the Tanks want to use a Sniper Rifle or a Fusion rifle to shoot at a glowing critical part of Golgoroth’s back, hitting him once. This will cause Golgoroth’s gaze to be focused on them and give them a buff called Golgoroth’s Gaze with a timer. The person with this buff will want to countdown the timer, and before it reaches zero, the other Tank will want to position themselves on the other side to shoot at Golgoroth’s back, grab their gaze, and repeat the process.

While the Tanks have Golgoroth’s Gaze, multiple small orbs will float to them, damaging them if they get too close. The Tanks will want to use an Auto Rifle or Submachine Gun to eliminate them and not die. Also, the Tanks will want to position themselves in the corner behind a crate to the right or left of the entrance based on their platform placement. This is the best way to have Golgoroth’s gaze on them, ensure Golgoroth is facing the DPS team, and quickly reposition to shoot at Golgoroth’s gaze after the other Tank grabs Golgoroth’s attention. The Golgoroth’s Gaze buff lasts for roughly 18 to 20 seconds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Golgoroth’s Stomach DPS Team

As the Tanks keep Golgoroth’s Gaze off of the DPS team, the DPS team will focus on Golgoroth’s stomach. However, they also have to deal with multiple enemies swarming their position. While shooting the bubbles and jumping to these locations to damage the boss is important, ensuring these foes do not overwhelm your group is essential, meaning you will want to throw out grenades or spam melee attacks to eliminate them.

In addition, someone randomly standing in this pool of light will receive a debuff with a timer called Unstable Light. The person with this buff will want to remove themselves from the group and move away. When the timer reaches zero, an AOE explodes around them. It does not damage the user but everyone else in the pool of light. You do not want to stand near your allies while you have this.

With all that said, that is the standard rotation you want to go through. There will be six bubbles on the ceiling for your team to destroy, giving you multiple opportunities to damage Golgoroth. If your Tanks drop Golgoroth’s Gaze and cannot swap it back and forth, no more bubbles will appear. There is a pillar behind Golgoroth glowing with runes. If you miss enough bubbles, it will wipe your team.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We highly recommend the tanks have a Sniper Rifle or Liner Fusion Rifle they can land powerful precision attacks on Golgoroth’s back. Rocket Launchers are not recommended. However, Rockets are fine on Golgoroth’s stomach, along with Linear Fusion Rifles and Sniper Rifles. A handful of problems with teams hit Golgoroth’s back, but his gaze doesn’t go over to that Tank. When this happens, it’s sometimes better to reset, depending on how many bubbles you have left.

After you complete this encounter, you will receive a loot chest, and you can move on to the next phase of the King’s Fall Raid.