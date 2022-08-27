The third encounter in the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2 features Golgoroth, a gigantic Ogre you and your team will need to contend with. He will have plenty of minions on his side attempting to swarm your team, and you will need to find a way to defeat him to advance. For those who are adding a bit more difficulty to this encounter, there is a challenge available you can complete on higher King’s Fall difficulties. This guide covers how to complete the Golgoroth Challenge in King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2.

How to complete the Gaze Amaze Challenge

The Golgoroth encounter requires players to coordinate on having Golgoroth’s gaze. Your team will need to eliminate the waves of minions and clear those before entering one of the three damage phases against Golgoroth. There is a weak point on the Ogre on its back one player needs to hit to focus his gaze, and they will run around the room during this phase. Before the timer finishes, another player will need to grab the gaze while everyone else is damaging Golgoroth’s chest while standing in Pools of Unclaimed Light, rotating around the room.

The Gaze Amaze challenge is to have the player who has Golgoroth’s Gaze stand in the Pool of Unclaimed Light with the other damage dealers when the gaze focuses away on another player.

This can be difficult to manage because Golgoroth’s Gaze does a large amount of damage. A good way to complete this is to ensure there is some way to have damage resistance or healing on your team when this happens and to ensure the player who has the gaze stands in the Pool of Unclaimed Light at the last second when the person steals the gaze away from them. This will come down to coordination with your teammates and consistent communication to ensure everyone is swapping at the right time and healing goes down on everyone before Golgoroth’s Gaze makes it to them.