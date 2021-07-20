How to complete The Great Horn Heist in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The Make It Rain 2021 event has begun in Final Fantasy XIV Online, giving you the chance to earn three times much MGP from the activities and events at the Gold Saucer. If you’ve been waiting to purchase any of the luxurious prizes offered at the vendors, now is the time to jump into the action. Before you arrive at the Gold Saucer to participate in these events, you can speak to Ollier to receive The Great Horn Heist quest, rewarding you with a special card that gives you 5,000 MGP. In this guide, we’re going to detail the steps you need to do to complete The Great Horn Heist.

You’ll first want to find Ollier. He should be standing at Ul’dah at the Steps of Nald. You can find him at (X:9.4, Y:9.2). Speak with him, and he’ll give you the quest. Plus, it’ll be the starting quest to gain access to the Gold Saucer if you’re brand new. You do want to make sure your character is at least level 15 before speaking with him. Once you have the quest, open up your map and fast travel to the Gold Saucer. You can find Ollier on the second floor of the building.

Speak with Ollier to learn about how there has been a theft at the Gold Saucer. He’ll instruct you to speak with multiple individuals scattered throughout the casino to learn about what happened. All you have to do is speak with them and then return to Ollier once you’ve done that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon returning to Ollier, you’ll need to provide the correct details for each question he asks regarding your investigation. These are the answers you to give, Ollier.

The true culprit is still out there

One of the attendnat’s uniforms has gone missing!

If you’re so sure he did it, then where is the horn?

The horn was stolen while Hugue was still on duty!

It’s you, Pipimaya!

The stolen uniform was Lalafel-sized!

But not all have a brother with eyes only for MGP

My most sincere apologies, Master Mayapipi

Following the conclusion of the cutscene, you’ll receive your rewards for completing the quest and successfully solving the mystery.

The Great Horn Heist quest will only be available during The Make It Rain 2021 campaign, which continues until August 11.