All the residents of Disney Dreamlight Valley need help at times and you are there to provide a helping hand. Since the mini-casita was added to the valley, Mirabel has been wanting to fix it up. Her home is a complete disaster and she wants you to help her make it better. Do you have what it takes to complete a home renovation project of this size? This guide will show you how to complete the Healing House quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Healing House quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Healing House is Mirabel’s first friendship quest which becomes available after you have unlocked her and raised her Friendship Level to level two. Once this has been completed, talk to Mirabel and she will ask for your help in fixing up her mini-casita. Go inside mini-casita and you will see that it is a complete mess. To fix it, you will need to gather the following materials:

15 Softwood

20 Stone

2 Yellow Daisies

3 Dandelions

3 Green Rising Penstemons

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Softwood and Stone needed for the project by searching around the Peaceful Meadow. The Daisies are found in the Peaceful Meadow, Dandelions are found in the Plaza, and Green Rising Penstemons are also found in the Peaceful Meadow. Once all of the items have been collected, bring the materials to Mirabel inside her home.

With Mirabel’s home fixed up, she will send you to Scrooge’s store to purchase some furniture. You only need to purchase a single furniture item to continue along with the quest. After purchasing an item, go to your house and decorate it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to change the wallpaper and floor of one room as well as add five pieces of furniture to your house. With all of the decorating done, go find Mirabel and bring her back to your house to show her what you have done to the place. After a brief conversation and plenty of compliments, the quest will be complete.