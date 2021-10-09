How to complete the Last One to Leave treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

In the northwestern section of Esperanza is another treasure hunt for you to discover. If you have completed any so far, you may be used to the idea of following power lines. This one is similar to a couple of other treasures hunts. Here is how to complete it.

The Last One to Leave

Head to Esperanza and following the road on the western side. This will lead to a Casas Del Lodo Residences. This is where you will discover a new treasure hunt. Use the map below for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, look for a small power station on the edge of the area. The orange box needed to start the hunt will be on the transformer box. There are a good amount of enemies here and we recommend clearing them out before proceeding with the hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Looking up from the transformer box, you will spot three power lines. Follow the power line leading to the right and you will discover a greenish-blue house with graffiti on it. Head inside to find a note on the table explaining what you need to do.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three switches in this house to activate before you can flip the main switch. First, turn on the stereo in the corner. Second, turn on the TV. Third, turn the picture next to the bookshelf. The bookshelf will slide open and reveal the main switch in a small room behind it. Flip the switch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the center powerline and it will lead you to a blue house with an AC unit outside that is spewing poison. You need to figure out a few to turn the poison off. Follow the yellow pipe connected to the AC unit to find the tank of poison. Turn the valve to shut the poison off and gain access to the house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside and you will find the switch on the wall after ducking under a few boards.

With two switches down, follow the third powerline and it will lead you to a metal tower with a blue tank on top of it. Use the nearby roof to get up onto a wall. Shimmy along the wall and jump to the ledge on the metal structure. The switch is on top of the tower. It is also the easiest to reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all three switches flipped, head back to the power control room where you started and go inside to claim your treasure.