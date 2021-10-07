How to complete the Little Birdie Told Me treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

While exploring the Sierra Peridada section of the Far Cry 6 map, you may come across a Guerrilla Camp called Patriotas Peak. Stick around here to do some searching and you will find one of the many treasure hunts that the game has to offer. Here is how you complete it.

A Little Birdie Told Me

This treasure hunt is called, A Little Birdie Told Me. If you are unfamiliar with the area of the map, take a look at the image below to find the location. If you complete the mission at Patriotas Peak, you can use it as a convenient fast travel location if you fail the treasure hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Patriotas Peak, there is a road that you can follow that leads to the treasure hunt. Once you are in the location, find the hut with the straw roof and grave under it. In front of this is an orange box that contains the note in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before going any further, we highly recommend you have the wingsuit for this treasure hunt since it can be difficult to complete without it. With that being said, it is possible to complete it with just the parachute, but it might take a few tries. Look to the right of the hut to find a pelican. Interact with the pelican to make it fly into the air and lead you to the treasure. Jump off the cliff and give chase.

The pelican will make a few stops along the way. The first one will be in an area with a small house and a few ATVs. For this next part, you will need to grab one of the ATVs. Interact with the pelican again to make it fly to the next destination.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This time, the pelican will land in another area with some huts and a small shack. The pelican will go in the direction of the cliff and down toward the water. You can either use your wingsuit to give chase or the ATV you road here on. The ATV can make things a bit tricky since there are a few drops and a lot of trees on the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We are almost done now. The pelican will land on the beach. Instead of grabbing the ATV or using your parachute/wingsuit, you will be using a jetski. There are two waiting in the water nearby for you. Feed the pelican again and it will fly out over the ocean.

The pelican will land on one of the small islands where you will be able to spot a treasure chest. Feed the pelican for the last time to be given a key to unlock your treasure.