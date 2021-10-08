How to complete the Long Drop treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

While traveling the island of Yara, you will come across an area known as La Joya. Take a plunge for treasure here and complete the Long Drop treasure hunt. Here is how you complete it.

The Long Drop

In the region of La Joya, the Long Drop treasure hunt can be found in the southwestern section. This treasure hunt takes place at a dam in this area. Use the map below for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this area, find the dam. There is a small building attached to the dam. Next to the doorway to the building is the orange box with the note needed to start the treasure hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The note will tell you about the broken sluice gates and catwalk. Turn to the right and run along the catwalk to see the large broken area. There will be a worker here who will fall to his death and get caught on a rope in the water. There is a ladder on either end of the area for you to use to go around. You can also use the grappling point above the broken catwalk section to cross.

After reaching the other side of the dam, find the control room building (it’s the only building in the area by the power grid). Climb on the roof and drop down on the balcony on the back side that hangs over the water. Look through the window to spot a lock you can shoot off the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside the room and go into the side room to find the information you need in order to fix the dam correctly. You will need to perform a list of tasks in a certain order for it to work.

First, you need to activate the sluice controls by the calendar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, press the button on the side of the hydraulic monitoring machines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now turn the pressure valve situated on the far side of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all of that done in the correct order, head back to the main console with the note and activate it. This will close the sluice gates. With the gates closed, run back outside and go to the destroyed section of the catwalk. Use the grappling hook to repel down and retrieve the key off the worker’s body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the key in hand, head back to where you grabbed the note at the beginning and open the supply room to grab your treasure.