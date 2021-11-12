How to complete the Low Rider challenge in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The Low Rider challenge in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is a rhythm minigame in which players need to time their car’s movements to the beat of the music. It’s a fairly simple minigame, though it gave some players trouble in its original incarnation. The current iteration of the rhythm game is much easier than you might remember, so keep reading if you want to clear it with ease.

The Low Rider minigame is first introduced in the Cesar Vialpando mission, which is given to you by Sweet. CJ is asked by Sweet to make sure Kendl is going to be safe at the car meet. You’ll be handed a low rider vehicle, which you can use to compete when you show up to the mission location. After placing a bet, the minigame starts. The challenge itself is easier at higher framerates as your input will be registered more instantaneously. If you’re on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, we recommend changing to performance mode.

The presentation of the minigame makes it easier to understand the timing than the original release. The original showed a circle along the bottom of the screen, expecting you to flick your right stick inside that general zone, making it difficult to get a feel for the proper timing. In this remaster, the bottom center of the screen shows the direction of the next arrow coming along the timeline framed within that circle. This lets you anticipate the next flick without needing to take your eyes off the center of the timeline. Flick the right stick when the arrows overlap and you’ll complete it without any trouble.

After finishing the mission, you can return to the location pictured in the screenshot below to continue participating in them for fun or money. You’ll have to talk to the NPC standing by the wall in front of the lot to initiate the minigame. If you don’t already have a low rider on hand, you won’t be able to participate.