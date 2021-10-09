How to complete the Parting Gifts treasure hunt in Far cry 6

Survive the fire to obtain your treasure in the Parting Gits treasure hunt. Deep in the region known as Conuco, you will find this treasure, but it is a bit tricky to get. Here is how to obtain it.

Parting Gifts

Head over to the eastern section of Conuco to find Coco’s Conuco Oven. This is the location of a treasure hunt known as Parting Gifts. Use the map below to find the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will arrive at a place with a large fire burning. Be careful of the enemies in the area. It is easy to take them out since they are more focused on getting into the burning building than they are you. There is a large warehouse across from the burning building. In front of that building is the orange box with the note to start the hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can do anything else, you will need to go inside the building and look to the right. There are two generators inside with thick power cables running from them. Rip out the power cables by interacting with them. This will stop the sparking wires in the area from hurting you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now head outside to find a blue truck that is hooked up to a trailer with some boxes on it. Disconnect the trailer from the truck and back the truck up to the generator that’s outside on the side of the building. This will connect the trailer hitch on the generator to the back end of the truck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the trailer in tow, drive it over to the open hut. Follow the dirt road in front of you to the right and you will see it near a water tank. You may need to back the generator into the hut. Once you get it in there, sparks will fly and you may get hurt. The truck will start sparking wildly, but power will be given to the pump.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run over to the pump and turn the valve to get the fire in the room to go out. Run inside the building and find the fan in the wall. You will be able to see a lock on the other side of a ceiling hatch. Shoot the lock off. Shoot the lock off and run up one of the ramps outside to drop in from the ceiling. In the room will be the keycard to open the treasure room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head out of the room and run to the back of the building to gain access to the other storage room door. Inside is the treasure along with some crafting materials and the location of an anti-aircraft cannon.