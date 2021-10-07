How to complete the Passing the Torch Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has plenty of treasure to find, but it is always locked behind a puzzle you must figure out. The Passing the Torch treasure hunt requires you to find three switches that will activate a doorway. This will take you to some great treasure which includes a Supremo-Bond. Here is how you complete this hunt.

Passing the Torch

To find the Passing the Torch treasure hunt, you will need to head to the area located on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will lead you up a mountain to where you will find a small group of houses that are all abandoned. Heading down the hill will lead you to a red building with a metal door. Out front is a pole with a box on it containing the puzzle information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This note will tell you about the three switches that need to be pulled. If you turn around you will see the main hub switch as in the image below. Don’t worry, we will come back to this later. Pulling it now is meaningless because it has no power.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start the puzzle by running up the hill to the yellow house. There is a pair of water tanks in front of it. To the right of those are wooden planks that you can destroy with your machete to gain access to the building. Use the image below for reference. Once inside, find the orange switch and get out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head a little farther up the hill to where the blue house is. Go around the house to where the front door is. To the left of the door, you will see a jump you can make to another wooden plank. Use the image below for reference. Follow the path to get around the house and enter through the window. Find the orange switch and flip it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the last switch, head even further up the hill to where the purple house is. Next to it is a shed. Use your machete on the door of the shed to break it down. Use the image for reference if needed. The switch is inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After all three switches have been flipped, go back down to the main hub switch and give it a flip. This will activate the metal door to the red house. Head inside to claim your reward.