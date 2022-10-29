The weekend has returned, and a new challenge awaits players in BitLife. The weekly challenge will allow you to earn another appearance item for your profile, but you’ll need to ensure you meet the requirements to complete it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Phantom Flipper Challenge in BitLife.

All tasks in The Phantom Flipper Challenge in BitLife

You will need to work through several tasks if you want to complete The Phantom Flipper Challenge in BitLife.

Become an exorcist

Purchase 10+ haunted houses

Exorcise 15+ spirits

Earn 5m+ profit by flipping haunted properties

Live in a haunted mansion

The first thing you will need to do is progress your character’s life until they become 18. After this age, and out of high school, they can apply to work as an Exorcist. Unfortunately, it’s a random job that has a chance to appear as an occupation, and the only way to have it appear is to reset the occupation page continually. The best way to do this without aging your character up is to turn off the BitLife application, load it back up, and then recheck the jobs. Continually do this until the Exorcist role appears, and apply for it.

Related: How to get a Haunted House or Mansion in BitLife

After you’ve done this, you will need to buy 10+ haunted houses. The best way to do this is to consistently search through the market and look for any home listed as a haunted house. There will be an indicator around the house showing it’s haunted, so you’ll always know if it is before buying it. This will be a task you want to continue throughout your character’s life, so this could take some time. This also ties in with the fourth task, which is to flip and make a profit on these haunted properties. You can do this by investing and fixing them up.

Now, you need to exorcist spirits while living in these haunted houses. You can do this from the menu of the home and choose to do this at any time. It is dangerous work, but it will help purge the spirits from your home, and you can expect others to return as time goes on.

The final task is to make sure you purchase a haunted mansion. This is similar to buying a haunted house, but as a mansion, and it will tell if you if it is a haunted mansion or not. It will cost quite a bit of money, and we recommend making this the final task you do before you try finishing this challenge.

After you’ve done this, you will have completed all the tasks in The Phantom Flipper challenge. In addition, you will receive a random appearance item you can use on any character you create on your BitLife account.