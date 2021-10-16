How to get a haunted house in BitLife

Choosing the location for you to live is essential and a fun option in BitLife. However, to complete many of the challenges in the game, you need to work towards obtaining a haunted house. Having one of these in your possession can take a bit of time, but once you find a haunted one on the market, you’re good to go. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to own a haunted house in BitLife.

The first thing you need to do is wait until you are of age to obtain a house. After that, you’ll need to wait until your character becomes 18. After that, the market is open to you. However, the houses are pretty expensive. You may need to have a well-paying job and a decent career to maintain it.

When you’re ready to purchase a house, head over to the ‘assets’ tab and then select the marketplace. There should be a handful of open houses that you can purchase. The home will have a ‘haunted’ title at the front to check if a house is haunted. You don’t have to click on the house to investigate it and read about it. It will have haunted in the name.

However, you can view the level of paranormal activity when examining a house. The higher the paranormal activity in the house, the more chances you have of having multiple ghosts, and they can be aggressive. You want to be careful around these ghosts, and depending on the challenge in BitLife, how you live with them will vary.