How to complete the Pulura’s Fall puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

As you make your way through the Worldwound in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you’ll come across plenty of side quests and puzzles to keep you busy. One of these is the puzzle at Pulura’s Fall, which doesn’t have an obvious solution when you arrive at its location. If you’re having trouble solving the Pulura’s Fall puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, here is everything you need to know.

Pulura’s Fall puzzle solution in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Image via Owlcat Games

Pulura’s Fall is a small dungeon that you can find while exploring the area to the west of Drezen, due south across a lake from Blackwater. Most characters won’t get access to this region until Act 5, though those on the Angel Mythic Path will be able to visit it during Act 3.

Related: Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous adds Last of the Sarkorians DLC

While you’re exploring the area, you can happen upon a couple of books. One is located just outside the entrance to the dungeon, and the other is located inside the dungeon. They will describe a Cosmic Caravan, which is made up of 13 constellations that make their way across the night sky throughout the year. Reading these passages will give you vital clues on how to approach the puzzle inside Pulara’s Fall, though it stops short of giving you the actual solution, so don’t feel bad if you still feel a bit lost.

The Pulara’s Fall puzzle consists of a large pool of water and 13 star-shaped symbols surrounding it. Approaching each of them will give you a description of what constellation they represent. To complete the puzzle, you’ll need to activate the star symbols in the correct order. That order is:

Newlyweds Daughter Rider Patriarch Pack Follower

Related: How to remove diseases and permanent conditions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Image via Steam Community

Once you’ve completed the puzzle, a wall will open, revealing a secret room with important treasure. This includes: