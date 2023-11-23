Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1 Phase Two Pickles Event Guide

Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1 Phase Two is live. This phase is one of the most anticipated updates in the game because it adds a good boy, the best boy, Pickles the Border Collie Character. With this update, players can finally get this highly sought-after dog and enjoy more story events.

Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1 kicked off with The Theft of the Rimet Cup Event. This saw Melania join the roster of incredible characters players can pick up for their teams. It also introduced a series of new story events that take place after the base game and one that’s linked to Melania for players to enjoy and learn more about her through. Now, the same is available for Pickles.

The Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1 Phase Two Pickles Event runs from November 23, 2023, until December 6, 2023. This gives players a small window in which to grab the best dog character in the game to use in their team, who we think is pretty versatile, before he’s gone. We’re unsure when he’ll return.

Alongside Pickles are two new story events. The Puppy & The Hippie and Pickles’s Free Translation will be available for players to tackle, allowing them to explore the lore around this dog character and why he is the way he is. Based on our time with the game, players must first get Pickles from his Banner before these quests can be tackled.

Finally, the event adds two new rate-up Banners to Reverse: 1999. From November 23, 2023, to December 5, 2023, six-star character Regulus (Star) and five-star characters Dikke (Beast) and Satsuki (Plant) have increased drop rates. Then, from December 5, 2023, until December 19, 2023, six-star character Voyager (Star) and five-star characters Balloon Party (Mineral) and X (Intelligence) will have boosted drop rates.

Players who have been waiting to get their hands on Balloon Party, as we have, don’t have long to wait until they’ve got the best chance possible of picking them up from a Banner.

How to Get Pickles in Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1

Image via Bluepoch

To get Pickles in Reverse: 1999 during the Version 1.1 Phase Two Pickles Event, players must try their luck at grabbing him from the Thus Spoke The Border Collie Banner. The Banner also has a chance to grant players Melania, Babyblue, and the brand new flower-child character Diggers.

How to Get the Carnival On The Pitch Garment for Talking Sidekick APPLe in Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1

Image via Bluepoch

Players can earn FAME Cards and clear Reading Challenges by playing the time-limited season challenge UTTU Flash Gathering: Trophy of the Past Glory mode in the Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1 Phase Two Pickles Event. While playing the new mode, players will be able to redeem the Carnival On The Pitch Garment for the talking sidekick APPLe for free.

This game mode is live from November 23, 2023, until 8:59 PM PT/4:59 AM GMT/ 4:59 AM UTC on December 7, 2023. To play it, players must have completed the mission Nouvelles et Textes pour rien. Another Garment for APPLe is on offer through the game mode, the Echoing To Woodstock Garment.