How to complete the Return to Sandswept Isles Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Sandswept Isles was a map added to Guild Wars 2 in Living World Season 4. Following the events of the second expansion, Path of Fire, the Living World Season 4 takes players away from the Desert and out to the edges of the continent. The Sandswept Isles is a curious combination of greenery and technology, plagued with Inquest, Djinn, and Awakened. There’s plenty to see and do here, but one of the main reasons to play this map is to complete the Legendary Trinket achievement. The Prismatic Champion’s Regalia requires players to complete certain steps, and in this guide, we’ll detail how to complete the Return to The Sandswept Isles Achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to The Sandswept Isles in Guild Wars 2

Completing all the necessary achievements will grant your account a total of 25 Achievement Points, or AP. You will need to ensure that you’re accessing these achievements with Living World Season 4 with Episode 2 unlocked. This can be completed as a replay or on your first playthrough of the following episodes:

Complete the story mission: Tracking the Scientist in Living World Season 4 Episode 2

Complete the story mission: The Test Subject in Living World Season 4 Episode 2.

Complete the story mission: A Kindness Repaid in Living World Season 4 Episode 2.

Complete the story mission: The Charge in Living World Season 4 Episode 2.

Completing the Sandswept Isles Achievements for Return to Ember Bay

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sandswept Ilses has many interesting points of interest, Meta fights, and Mastery Insight Points. There’s also the necessary achievements players will need to complete for the Legendary Amulet, the Prismatic Champions Regalia.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Local Response

Complete 20 events in The Sandswept Isles. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Adventurous Spirit

Complete any adventure in Sandswept Isles. There are two adventures on the map; you will need the Griffon mount for one of them.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Bounty Hunter

Complete 12 bounties in Sandswept Isles. This map has two boards, at Atholma Waypoint and at Anniogel Encampment Waypoint. Do note that if the Bounty ends up being a “Joko Ambush,” you will not receive recognition for the Bounty.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Renowned Hero

You must complete three Renown Hearts to complete this achievement. There are only four hearts on the map, which makes it simple

Return to Sandswept Isles: Revenge of Zohaqan

You need to defeat the Champion Djinn Zohagan. You’ll find them in the cavern beneath the ruined paths, and you’ll find them during the last phase of the Meta event “Gathering Storms”. You’ll usually find a Commander on the map to help complete the Meta.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Revenge of Kuda

This is the second Meta event on this map and it happens once every sixty minutes. There are five phases, and the final involves a complex fight. Luckily there will usually be a Commander on the map who can help guide players around.

Return to Sandswept Isles: Course Favorite

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two races on this map; one is located at the Inquest Facility and the other at Olmakhan Docks. You will need a Skimmer mount to compete, but you don’t need to win.