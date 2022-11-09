How to complete the Secret of the Sands quest in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok features many sidequests, and the Secret of the Sands is a major quest you can miss entirely unless you know where to look. Sidequests are called Favours in Ragnarök, and they will grant you various rewards and experience points. Some sidequests are required to unlock armor sets and weapon abilities. This guide will explain how to complete the Secret of the Sands quest in God of War Ragnarök.

The Secret of the Sands quest steps

After completing the Temple of Light chapter during the main story quest, you can opt to remain in Alfheim instead of traveling back to Sindri’s house. You can travel to an area to the mystic gateway’s right to a new region called The Canyons.

Related: All difficulty settings in God of War Ragnarok, explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel through the Canyons and speak to Sindri at his shop. Advance along the path until you reach a new area called the Barrens. You can use a sled to navigate this desert wasteland—Head towards the blue objective marker to begin the quest in earnest. When you reach the objective, climb into the depths and reach an area called The Below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Below

After navigating in the Below for a short time, you will end up in a large room with a bevy of reflective crystal walls. Most of these surfaces are used to find optional items and a Nornir Chest but aren’t needed to progress out of the first chamber. Defeat the small group of dark elves that attack you and climb up the two platforms pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After climbing to the top of the ledge at the top of the room, you can zipline across a large ravine. Advance and wall jump until you reach a small landing with a drop-down ledge and a dead-end cave. You can see a reflective surface and objects to cut through. Drop down to the lower ledge with a wooden gate and a Nornir rune nearby to give yourself a good angle for your axe throw. Aim your axe with the angle pictured below to clear a path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wall jump through the clearing you made and continue platforming until you reach the other side. You will find a cave on the opposite side of the wooden gate you could see earlier. open it to create a shortcut, then drop down into the room pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter this room, you’ll be assaulted by a deadly group of dark elves. Take advantage of Spartan Rage to give yourself an advantage. once you defeat all the elves, crawl under the gap to advance to the next room. You will walk into debris blocking your path. Turn to your right and drop down the ledge. Peer over the cliff rocks to spot more debris that you can destroy below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After destroying the pot, turn to your left and aim at the firepot slightly above you. This will clear both sets of debris out of your way. Walk forward and drop down below. Dispatch the small group of explosive Wretches that will attack you after the enemies are gone. Look to your right. Aim your axe at the rotating object past the spores you need to destroy. Rotate it until the reflective surface is facing you. Then aim the axe with the angle pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear this hive matter, leap across the gap and turn to your left. Destroy the firepot and clear the debris on the far side of the room. Leap back across the gap and climb up the ledge that the debris was blocking. Take aim like the picture below to clear more hive matter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all the hive matter cleared. Drop down and enter the area you’ve uncovered. Some Nightmares will spawn, clear them out and climb the wall to exit this area. Keep following the path until you reach the room containing the creature Kratos and Atreus have been discussing.

In the chamber, aim at the firepot to the left behind the debris. Then lap on the platform and aim at the hive matter with the angle pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear this matter, leap back to the ledge you came from and aim for the last remaining hive matter in this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’ve saved the creature, you still have one last obstacle keeping it from leaving and roaming free. Head out of the room while climbing out of the Below area. Grab the Legendary Chest next to the exit, and you will find yourself back in the Barrens. Travel to the blue objective marker in the Northeast part of the desert. Hop off the sled, then activate the button prompt to free the creature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Freeing this creature will trigger a dialogue between the party, and the Secret of the Sands Favour will be complete. This will award you a new piece of armor and many experience points for Kratos and Atreus.