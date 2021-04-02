How to complete the Secure objective in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

A majority of your time spent in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode in Zombies will involve tracking down sites that task you with completing objectives. Between defending a decapitated zombie head and delivering canisters of Aetherium Crystals to rockets to blast them to another country, you will see a wide range of things you must do to progress to the next round and gain more Crystals to spend on your skills. Here is what you need to do if you are given the brand new objective in Outbreak, called Secure.

Secure was added to the rotation of main objectives during the Season Two Reloaded updated, marking the season’s halfway point with new content to both Zombies and Multiplayer.

Upon loading into each section of the Outbreak maps, you will be given an indication of which main objective you and your team are set on. Be sure to pursue any desired side objectives first and make sure you are ready for a fight. When ready, make your way to the star indicator on your map.

When you arrive at the location, you will need to interact with a console. Doing so will call in two beacons that will land at two spots separated by about 100 meters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the beacons land, they will put out a plasma perimeter, and hordes of zombies will start attacking them. You need to kill enough zombies in the radius without the beacon being destroyed or your team dying.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, both beacons will be attacked simultaneously, so you cannot fully defend both locations, especially if playing solo. You could split the team if you want, but that leaves more room for members to be knocked down. Don’t worry too much about it. The beacons have quite a lot of health so prioritize keeping you and your teammates alive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you fill each beacon with zombie souls, the machines will let you know your progress until they are filled. When done, you can run to the other one, but you may want to stick around for a few seconds if you can. After a beacon is filled, a compartment will open, giving one reward. These can be power-ups, scorestreaks, or a batch of points. The best reward we have seen so far is a free Chopper Gunner scorestreak.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When both beacons are filled and the rewards grabbed, the objective will end, and you can move on to the next round via the anomaly. Don’t worry about the rewards disappearing or expiring. As long as you stay alive and complete the objective, you can redeem them without them disappearing.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.