How to complete the Sword-Crossed Lovers treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

Off the coast of Barrial lies a buried treasure shared by two lovers. Travel the island of Yara to discover yet another treasure hunt with a riddle to solve. Here is how you complete it.

Sword-Crossed Lovers

After reaching Barrial, head to the eastern coast. Use the map below for reference. You will know when you have reached the right spot because an Oku’s Idol is nearby and the area will look like a skull on your mini-map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump off the cliffs and down to the water. Here you will see a bunch of jagged rocks hanging from the cliffside and a boarded-up door in the rocks. Beside the door is the orange box needed to start the treasure hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your machete to break open the door and head inside the cave. Some pirate cutouts will guide the way to a large room with a staircase. To the left, you will be able to see the treasure you are here to grab. Head up to the top of the stairs and look up to find a grappling point. Use your grappling hook to reach another set of stairs above you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head up the stairs and follow the cave until you end up outside on the cliffs. Follow the cliffs and climb the various ledges to reach another cave entrance like in the image below. Make sure to stop and read the plaques if you want to know the story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run into the cave and use the pirate cutouts to guide you. You will come across more stairs leading down. Watch out for the jumps. There are a few once you get into the larger cave area with the pirate ship. Keep following the path along the cave wall until you reach an area closer to the ground. Jump into the water and climb the pirate ship. Interact with the cannon on board to fire a cannonball that will make the rocks blocking your path fall down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the rubble gone, use the grappling point on the mast to swing over to the ledge. Continue through the door and down through the cave to pop out next to the treasure.