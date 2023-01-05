The gods have arrived to Overwatch 2 in the limited-time Battle for Olympus game mode. There is a handful of characters you can play in this free-for-all battle, proving who is the better hero. While the event is active, there are several changes you can complete, such as one called the Voice of Zeus. This challenge requires you to play as Zeus Junker Queen and unleash your ultimate ability against your opponents. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Voice of Zeus challenge during Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2.

How to get 25 final blows with Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate in Overwatch 2

The Voice of Zeus challenges requires you to play as Junker Queen in Battle for Olympus, where she dons the power of Zeus. With Zeus’ power, Junker Queen’s ultimate becomes Divine Rampage. First, she charges forward, similar to the standard ability, and then her Scattergun attacks for the next 20 seconds will do bonus lightning damage when they hit a target.

We have confirmed progress for this challenge also counts by getting kills when using Junker Queen’s ultimate and by hitting players with the bonus lightning damage from her primary attack. You can try to balance using the ultimate attack as a final blow to an enemy and to rely on the lightning attacks from Junker Queen’s Scattergun to finish someone off. Junker Queen’s ultimate is exceedingly deadly because any target she hits when she charges forward cannot heal for a short time, which keeps with the standard timer and not the 20-second one for the lightning attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will likely require playing several matches with Junker Queen to reach the 25 requirements and complete the challenge. You can track your progress on the Battle for Olympus challenge page.