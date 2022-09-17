We have another week in front of us, and thus, another BitLife challenge for you to complete before time runs out. This week is the Wheelin’ & Dealin’ Challenge, and you will need to bring out multiple skills to complete the Challenge with your character. This guide details how to complete the Wheelin’ & Dealin’ Challenge in BitLife.

All Wheelin’ & Dealin’ Challenge tasks

You will need to complete multiple tasks for the Wheelin’ & Dealin’ Challenge, and you will need to do it on the same character. Here’s everything you will need to do.

Buy a food truck business for 5+ years

Run a marijuana dispensary business for 5+ years

Engage in 10+ team-building exercises

Take 50k+ in bonuses from a company

Sell a company for a 100k+ profit

Everything this has to do will involve the new Business update, which means you will need to purchase the Business Job Pack. After you have this, you can begin working on these tasks. You first need to purchase a Food Truck, which costs at least $263,000 to invest in before you can start the business. Make sure you have this money before working on this Challenge. You will need to work on the Food Truck for at least five years; after this, purchase a Marijuana Dispensary, which is a $1,880,000 business investment.

Both businesses you need to purchase require you remain in that line of work for at least five years. While you own these businesses, you can then choose to engage in team-building exercises, increasing the morale of your employees. You can do this from the Organization tab while you own a business.

On the same Organization page, you must choose to take 50k+ in bonuses from the company. You can do this from the Bonus tab, underneath activities. Your company will need enough money to reward your character with this bonus.

AFter working on these businesses for at least five years, you can choose to sell these companies. They will need to be profitable, and you can choose at the bottom of the Organization page to sell them for what they’re worth. Their value may vary on their quality, and you may need to continue working on them for several years before they turn a profit.

Once you’ve completed those tasks, the Wheelin’ & Dealin’ Challenge has been completed. You will receive a random appearance item for your character.