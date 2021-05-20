How to complete Unfinished Business and open up the Nakatomi Tower Vault in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are several contracts you can receive when jumping down into Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone. These contracts provide you with a cash payout, and several rewards to make surviving Verdansk that much easier. For the 80s Action Hero theme for the middle of Season 3, and to celebrate the arrival of John McClane and Rambo, Nakatomi Tower has several unique contracts you can complete. One of them is called Unfinished Business, and you can open up the vault inside the tower.

Unfinished Business contract

Much like any contract in Warzone, you’ll have to make sure you grab it before other players. Because these are special contracts, you have to be the first one in the match to acquire it before other players. Once they’ve been collected, these do not respawn.

These appear on Battle Royale and Plunder matches.

Find the three keys

Like the other Scavenger contracts you grab, you’ll need to find three gold crates around Nakatomi Tower. When you loot them, you’ll receive the key, and you’ll receive a new location for the next crate to unlock. All of them will inside, or nearby, Nakatomi Tower, making it pretty quick to find them. A keycard will be available on the final box, and you can use that to open the vault.

Unlock the Vault

After you’ve complete all three of the keys, you’ll be able to make your way to the 30th floor by going up the elevator using the rope or on the outside of the building. The 30th floor will be room one where the party happened in Die Hard. You’ll see plenty of Christmas trees and decorations everywhere. The floor about that, the 31st, will have the vault. When you interact with it, you’ll see a series of screens in front of it, and the keycard should open up the vault.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s quite a bit of money, some decent loot boxes, and plenty of equipment for you to use in your Warzone match.